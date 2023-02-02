17,723 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,375,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PINK stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

