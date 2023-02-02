1,775 Shares in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS LVHI opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

