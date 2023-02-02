21,585 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after acquiring an additional 178,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 396,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.