21,585 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after acquiring an additional 178,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 396,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
UNFI opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
