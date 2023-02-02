24,429 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in YETI by 3,654.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

YETI Stock Up 3.4 %

YETI opened at $46.26 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About YETI



YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

