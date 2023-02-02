2,960 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 225.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,550 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 250.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.43 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

