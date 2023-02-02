5,613 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 26.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 102.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $923,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 84.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $206,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

