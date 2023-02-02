6,146 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TTE stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.529 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

