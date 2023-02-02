73,308 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHT opened at $8.60 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -429.79 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is -799.60%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

