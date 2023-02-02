802 Shares in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crane by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 29.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

