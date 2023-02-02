Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $24,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,722 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,974 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

