Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 5.0% in January

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.53. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

