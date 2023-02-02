ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.