Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

