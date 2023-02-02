Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 12.6 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.