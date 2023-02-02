Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 602,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock worth $387,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKYA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

