Alex Yew Acquires 10,000 Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) insider Alex Yew acquired 10,000 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($11,979.75).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GCP stock opened at GBX 96.40 ($1.19) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.27. The stock has a market cap of £852.95 million and a PE ratio of 507.37. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 85.70 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 131.52.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.