ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.46.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

