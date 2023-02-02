Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

