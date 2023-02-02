Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $200.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as low as $160.05 and last traded at $160.56. 75,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 216,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.70.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.06.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $5.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

