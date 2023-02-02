Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

