Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £149,265.60 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 155,485 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,265.60 ($184,346.80).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($592,812.15).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON AWE opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.99. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 215.20 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company has a market cap of £663.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3,183.33.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.