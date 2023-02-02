American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.02. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$219.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

