American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

