Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.60 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $246.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

