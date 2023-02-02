Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 4.8%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 311,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 835,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

