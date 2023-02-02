Analysts Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$133.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

