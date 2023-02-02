Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

