Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $6.00

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

ADAP opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Insider Transactions at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.