Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target at $48.20

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

