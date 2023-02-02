Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

SYRS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.16% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.