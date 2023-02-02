Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
SYRS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.16% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
