AON (AON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

AON opened at $319.38 on Thursday. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 10.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

