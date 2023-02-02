AON (AON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AON Trading Up 0.2 %
AON opened at $319.38 on Thursday. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 10.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
