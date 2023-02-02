AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $117.09 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

