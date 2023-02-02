Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

