Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,472 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

