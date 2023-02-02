Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKKT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BKKT opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKKT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

In related news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares in the company, valued at $513,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,140 shares of company stock worth $357,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.