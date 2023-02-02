Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

