Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.
NASDAQ:LECO opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
