Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,933,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT stock opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

