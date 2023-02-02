Arizona State Retirement System Sells 927 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $156.50 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.