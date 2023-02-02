Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.1 %

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

