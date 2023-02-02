Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0373 dividend. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

