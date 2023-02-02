Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.16.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 1.3 %
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$8.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
