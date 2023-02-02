Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.16.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 1.3 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$8.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Salim Manji purchased 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,735,476.21.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.