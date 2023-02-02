Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of APAM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

