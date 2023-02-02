Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Raised to C$0.80

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

AOT stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$397.38 million and a PE ratio of -38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.