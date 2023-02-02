Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Ashland stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ashland by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 50,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

