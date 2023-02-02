ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $23.85 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.