ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.1 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $23.85 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
