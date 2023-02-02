Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

AIZ stock opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

