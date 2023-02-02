Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ACLS stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

