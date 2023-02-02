Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXTF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Axiata Group Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

About Axiata Group Berhad

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

