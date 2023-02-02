Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXXTF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Axiata Group Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
About Axiata Group Berhad
