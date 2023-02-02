B. Riley Weighs in on Century Casinos, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Century Casinos in a report released on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.53. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 61.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

