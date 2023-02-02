Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($66.58) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €49.22 ($53.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($46.50) and a 12 month high of €115.90 ($125.98). The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.08 and its 200 day moving average is €53.05.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

